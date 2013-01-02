New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Mexico Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others" provides key market data on the Mexico Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market categories - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Mexico Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market.
- Key players covered include Draegerwerk AG & Co., KGaA Covidien plc, GE Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Philips Respironics, Inc., Smiths Medical and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Mexico Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Covidien plc, GE Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Philips Respironics, Inc., Smiths Medical, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, CareFusion Corporation, Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG, Masimo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, I-Flow Corporation, K. Takaoka Industria e Comercio Ltda., AirSep Corporation, Intersurgical Ltd., Embla Systems LLC, LMA International N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, CME McKinley UK Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Vygon SA, Compumedics Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, Astro-Med, Inc., King Systems Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Hospira, Inc.
