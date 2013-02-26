New Market Study, "Mexico Shipping Report Q1 2013", Has Been Published

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Mexico Shipping Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- BMI remains cautiously optimistic on the Mexican port sector on the back of broadly positive threequarter results from the country's ports in 2012, and a slowly recovering US economy. Longer term the outlook is positive as investment is made in developing facilities.
Headline Industry Data
- Port of Manzanillo total tonnage growth in 2013 is estimated to hit 6.4%, with average annual growth of 7.6% during our forecast period to 2017.
- Port of Manzanillo box throughput growth in 2012 is forecast at 8.5%, and to average 9.7% to 2017.
- Port of Veracruz total tonnage growth in 2013 is estimated to hit 4.6%, with average annual growth of 5.7% during our forecast period.
- Mexico trade real growth forecast at 5.0% in 2013, averaging 6.2% to 2017.
Key Trends And Developments
Construction Work Begins On Lazaro Cardenas Terminal 2
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Netherlands-based container terminal operator APM Terminals formally started construction on the new Lazaro Cardenas Terminal 2 (TEC2) Pacific Coast deep-water terminal at the Mexican Port of Lazaro Cardenas in November. The TEC2 terminal will be constructed in three stages. The first phase is expected to start operations in the Q115 and will have an annual throughput capacity of 1.2mn (TEUs).
CMA CGM To Increase Mediterranean-Latin America Surcharge
French shipping company CMA CGM announced in October that it would increase the rates on its service between the Mediterranean and Latin America from November 2012. The surcharge of EUR125 (US$162.72) per TEU would increase to EUR150 (US$194.35).
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Chile Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Oman Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Shipping Report Q1 2013
- China Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Poland Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Nigeria Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Pakistan Shipping Report Q1 2013
- Iran Shipping Report Q1 2013