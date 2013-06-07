New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MicroPhage Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- MicroPhage Inc. (MicroPhage) is a medical device development company. The company focuses on patented and proprietary Bacteriophage Amplification Technology (BAT) on the clinical diagnostic market. MicroPhage IVD products enhance the clinician's ability to effectively treat patients, thereby reducing mortality, improving patient condition, reducing hospital length of stay and enhancing antibiotic stewardship. The company's products are bacterial identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing (ID/AST), KeyPath MRSA/MSSA Blood Culture Test - BT and Multiple Pathogen / Multiple Antibiotic Test Panels. The products help physicians to facilitate optimization of antibiotic therapy earlier in the course of disease and save the lives of people. The ID/AST diagnostic test can identify the disease and support antibiotic selection for patients with infections. KeyPath MRSA/MSSA Blood Culture Test - BT identifies Staphylococcus aureus directly from blood cultures for determining methicillin susceptibility (MSSA) or methicillin resistance (MRSA). Multiple Pathogen / Multiple Antibiotic Test Panels product line delivers comprehensive test panels for multiple pathogens and drugs and they are disease- and sample-specific to fit clinical need and laboratory workflow. MicroPhage technology uses bacteriophage amplification marker to identify the presence of viable bacteria and their response to antibiotics, thereby reducing the time and getting to specificity. MicroPhage is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the MicroPhage Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
