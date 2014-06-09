Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Microwaves in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The strong volume growth of microwaves in 2013 can mainly be attributed to the demand for built-in microwaves. This trend was due to the growth in newly built homes in Germany, which had a knock-on effect on sales of built-in microwaves in 2013. Consumers looked for built-in microwaves with value-added features and technological advances, such as steaming and grill functions. As a result, built-in microwaves also grew strongly in value terms, with unit prices increasing by 5% in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013 Sharp Corp led microwaves in Germany in a relatively contested category, with Samsung relatively close on its heels. Sharp Corp held a consistently strong position within microwaves, although volume sales were pressured in 2013 due to the fierce competition from other brand manufacturers. For example, Panasonic showed a very strong volume performance in 2013, and the brand managed to increase its share by one percentage point in volume terms. Panasonic is a very well-established player, ranking third overall in microwaves in Germany in 2013.
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Industry Prospects
The continual consumer demand for time-saving solutions such as microwaves is likely to have a positive impact on volume sales over the forecast period. Due to the high level of convenience of microwaves, it is also expected to resonate well with the older generation; in particular, freestanding microwaves are considered to be popular amongst the target group. As a result, microwaves is anticipated to show a volume sales increase over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Microwaves industry in Germany with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Microwaves industry in Germany, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Microwaves in Germany market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Microwaves in Germany?
- What are the major brands in Germany?
- How are consumer cooking convenience trends going to affect the microwave industry over the medium term?
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