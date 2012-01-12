New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2017 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Others"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2017 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Others" provides key market data on the Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring market - Israel, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Israel, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.
- Market size and company share data for Patient Monitoring market categories - Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017.
- 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring market..
- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, A&D Medical / LifeSource, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Mindray Medical International Limited, Bionet Co.,Ltd. and others.
Reasons to get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
