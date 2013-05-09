New Market Study, "Milk in Italy", Has Been Published

New Food market report from MarketLine: "Milk in Italy"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Milk in Italy industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2007-2011, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Italy milk market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
- Conserve Italia Group
- The milk market consists of the retail sale of concentrated milk, fresh liquid milk, long-life liquid milk and powdered milk. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2011 annual average exchange rates.
- The Italian milk market had total revenues of $4,432.5 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% between 2007 and 2011.
- The fresh liquid milk (unflavored) segment was the market's most lucrative in 2011, with total revenues of $2,265.3 million, equivalent to 51.1% of the market's overall value.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the milk market in Italy
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the milk market in Italy
Leading company profiles reveal details of key milk market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Italy milk market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Italy economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Italy milk market by value in 2011?
What will be the size of the Italy milk market in 2016?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Italy milk market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Milk: Global Industry Guide
- Milk Market in India to 2016
- Milk Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Milk Market in China to 2016
- Milk Market in France to 2016
- Milk Market in Spain to 2016
- Milk Market in Brazil to 2016
- Milk Market in Italy to 2016
- Milk Market in United States to 2016
- Milk Market in Spain to 2016: Market Profile