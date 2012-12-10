Fast Market Research recommends "Mining Market in Central, Northern and Eastern Africa - Key Trends, Production, Reserves, Competitive Landscape, Active and Planned Projects of Key Countries" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- The Central, North and East African regions produce copper, diamonds and phosphate on a large scale. In 2011, the Central African region accounted for 43% of the global industrial diamond production, North Africa accounted for 21% of the global phosphate rock production, and East Africa produced more than 5% of global copper output. Additionally, deposits of 10 minerals, which primarily include bauxite, coal, gold, iron ore, uranium and other base metals, are under development in the three regions. GlobalData identified 22 potential mining projects which are expected to start during the period 2012-2020, of which 15 projects are under development while the rest are in the exploration and advanced exploration stages.
Central Africa is the major investment destination of the three regions, with mining projects valued over $11 billion. Investments are primarily concentrated in bauxite, diamond, gold, iron ore and base metal deposits in Cameroon and Democratic Republic of Congo. Central Africa is expected to be a significant producer of gold in the near future. The region's gold production will increase from the current 250-300 thousand ounces to a range of 950-1000 thousand ounces by 2016, primarily due to the start of production from the Kibali gold project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The North African region is driven by the substantial reserves of phosphate primarily located in Morocco, which produced around 28 million metric tons (MMt) of phosphate rock in 2011. Office Cherifien des Phosphates (OCP), which is the largest producer of phosphate in the region, plans to invest around $4.2 billion to develop the infrastructure around the mines and expand the country's phosphate production to around 55 MMt by 2020. In addition, Australia-based company Celamin Holdings, with investments of up to $1 billion, is developing phosphate deposits in Tunisia.
The East African region's development is focused on the coal, gold, iron ore and uranium sectors. Coal production from the region was in the range of 400-450 thousand metric tons in 2011, and is expected to exceed 100 MMt by 2020 due to six coal projects that are expected to start production in Mozambique during 2013-2015. The value of the projects focused on developing coal, gold and iron ore deposits in Mozambique is expected to exceed $7 billion. In addition, Zambia is expected to see investments of up to $2.5 billion during the period 2012-2015, with copper and cobalt being the key sectors.
Scope
- The report analyzes the mining industry of the Central, Northern and Eastern African regions with select countries in focus.
- It also includes sections that discuss the trends in production and the reserves of select metals and minerals.
- The competitive landscape covers the top players in the mining industry in the Central, Northern and Eastern African regions, with the major active and planned projects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: African Barrick Gold plc, Vale S.A, Vedanta Resources plc
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Iron Ore Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- South Africa Uranium Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- South Africa Chromium Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- South Africa Gold Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Mining Market in Western Africa - Growth Built around Infrastructure Development and Capital Investment in Gold and Iron Ore Mining
- South Africa Manganese Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Australia Uranium Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Iron Ore Mining Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Interplay Between Regional Demand for Steel and Iron Production Shapes the Competitive Landscape
- Ghana Gold Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Iron Ore Mining Market in South and Central America to 2020 - Infrastructure and High Quality Reserves Provide Incentives for Regional Exports