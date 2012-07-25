New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Mining Monthly Deal Analysis - April 2012: M&A and Investment Trends"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- GlobalData's "Mining Monthly Deal Analysis - April 2012: M&A and Investment Trends" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on partnerships, licensing, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the mining industry. The report provides detailed information on partnership and licensing transactions, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, and venture financing registered in the mining industry in April 2012. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, various commodities, and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the mining industry.
Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData's proprietary in-house mining eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.
Scope
- Analysis of the market trends for the mining industry in the global arena.
- Review of deal trends in the Vanadium, Uranium, Tungsten, Titanium, Tin, Thorium, Tantalum, Silver, Ruthenium, Rhodium, Potash, Plutonium, Platinum, Phosphate, Palladium, Niobium, Nickel, Molybdenum, Mercury, Manganese, Magnesium, Lithium, Lead, Iron, Iridium, Gold, Diamond, Copper, Cobalt, Coal, Chromium, Antimony, Aluminum (Bauxite) and Zinc segments.
- Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the mining industry
- Summary of mining deals globally in the last six months
- Information on the top deals that took place in the mining industry
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
- League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs
Reasons to Get this Report
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.
- Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the mining industry.
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.
- Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
