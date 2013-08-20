New Market Study, "Mixed Retailers in Hong Kong, China", Has Been Published

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- The opening of the new 83,000 sq ft (7,700 sq m) Harvey Nichols store at Pacific Place in Hong Kong in October 2011 contributed to the strong sales in department stores in late 2011 and in 2012. This store will be Asia's flagship store. Harvey Nichols is an international luxury franchise which is increasingly popular amongst locals and customers from mainland China.
Euromonitor International's Mixed Retailers in Hong Kong, China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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