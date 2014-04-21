Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Mixed Retailers in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The UK's department stores are investing in the modernisation of their outlets with the aim of making them more attractive to consumers and incorporate aspects of multichannel retailing more effectively. In addition, chained companies involved in both variety stores and department stores are looking to expand their outlet networks.
Euromonitor International's Mixed Retailers in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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