New Market Study, "Mobile Operating System (OS): Market 2013-2018", Has Been Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- A mobile operating system ("mobile OS") is the operating system that operates a Smartphone, tablet, PDA, or other digital mobile devices. Modern mobile operating systems combine the features of a personal computer operating system with touch screen, cellular, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS mobile navigation, camera, video camera, speech recognition, voice recorder, music player, near field communication, personal digital assistant (PDA) and other features.
Over the last three years we have seen the emergence of other mobile devices including Tablets, and in-vehicle infotainment/entertainment ("IVI") products. Android and iOS is being used in the Tablet marketplace. The IVI market is developing with efforts to develop open source platforms.
This research evaluates the current Mobile OS marketplace and anticipated outlook over the next five years including impact on the growth of the wireless/mobile device marketplace. The research provides insights into the potential evolution of the mobile OS marketplace. The analyzes driving factors behind the evolution of the Mobile OS products including the improved User Interface (UI) of the new generation of smartphones, the introduction of new high speed mobile networks, and the emergence of usage based data pricing with handset subsidies.
The report examines the latest Mobile OS innovations that could impact the marketplace. It also evaluates the business models being offered by the main mobile OS standards. It provides examples of mobile network operator pricing and examines the strategy being employed by the MNOs to ensure that they maintain relevancy in terms of content services over the smart phone device in response to the rise of the smartphone brand.
The report also provides a global subscriber statistics and forecast for the mobile OS to the end of 2018, with a similar forecast and market share projection for all of the major mobile OS standard providers (including RIM (BlackBerry), Microsoft Windows Mobile and Nokia Symbian) as well as Android and Apple over the 5 year period.
The report also includes forecast for the following:
Global Mobile Application Revenue by App Store 2013 - 2018
- Amazon App Store
- Apple App Store
- Bada App Store
- BlackBerry App World
- FireFox OS
- Google Play
- Kindle App Store
- Nokia App Store
- Nook App Store
- Tizen
- WebOS App Store
- Windows Store
- Others
Global Mobile Application Revenue by Business Model 2013 - 2018
- Virtual Goods
- Advertising Revenue
- Subscription Revenue
- Download Revenue
Target Audience:
- Mobile OS providers
- Mobile network operators
- Mobile application developers
- Wireless device manufacturers
- Mobile application store providers
- Telecom managed services providers
