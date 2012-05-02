New Wireless research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- This database (Excel spreadsheet) provides in-depth information focused on mobile network operator subscriptions and cellular wireless technologies being deployed around the world. Covering over 800 global mobile network operators, it provides summary data by operator, technology, data protocol, country and region for quick analysis of trends using a combination of subscriptions, infrastructure contract awards, spectrum allocation and deployments. In addition, detailed forecasts on subscriptions and new network deployments are provided for targeted views by country, network operator, and region for in-depth analysis.
Key Benefits
- Network ownership data by country, region and network operator
- Spectrum allocation data by country, network operator, frequency and wireless technology
- Subscriptions growth and penetration data by network operator, country and region
- Contract awards and deployments by cellular network technology, region, country, network operator, infrastructure vendor, date, availability, and value
- Present number of subscriptions and five-year forecasts by network operator, country, region and wireless technology (GSM, W-CDMA, HSPA, LTE, CDMA, 1xRTT, 1xEV-DO, 1xEV-DO Rev A/B, TD-SCDMA, TDMA, PHS, PDC).
Key Findings:
- Mobile broadband subscriptions based on HSPA, EV-DO & LTE grew to 844 Million in 2011, representing over 14 % of all cellular subscriptions. Over the next 5 years, Mind Commerce estimates that mobile broadband subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of 40 % eventually accounting for 4 Billion subscriptions by the end of 2016.
- Individually LTE subscriptions which presently account for nearly 7 Million subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of over 148 % over the next five years, representing over 600 Million subscriptions by the end of 2016. Mind Commerce estimates that in 2016, as many as 30 % of all LTE subscriptions would be based on TD-LTE as prominent TD-LTE networks mature such as China Mobile's planned TD-LTE deployment.
- Cellular subscriptions grew to over 6 Billion at the end of 2011, representing a worldwide penetration level of 88 %. Driven by the rapid rise in mobile broadband adoption, the figure will increase to nearly 9 Billion by the end of 2016.
List of Companies
- AirNet
- Alcatel
- Alcatel Shanghai Bell
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Alvarion
- Andrew Corporation
- Apertio
- Argent Networks USA
- BSNL
- COMSAT RSI Plexsys Systems
- Datacraft
- DMC Stratex Networks
- Ericsson
- Ericsson Nikola Tesla
- Fujitsu
- Harris
- Hitachi
- Huawei
- Huawei; Huawei
- Hyundai Syscomm
- interWAVE
- ip.access
- Kyocera
- LG
- LogicStar
- Lucent
- Motorola
- NEC
- Nera
- Nokia
- Nokia Siemens Networks
- Nortel
