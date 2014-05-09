Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Phones in Hungary" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The dynamic growth recorded in demand for smartphones in Hungary over the review period continued into 2012, with the trend fuelled by the decline in the average unit price of smartphones and the rising number of attractive contracts which offer smartphones at reduced unit prices. Volume sales of smartphones increased by 54% in 2012, while constant value sales increased by 44%. The average unit price of smartphones declined by 7% in constant terms during 2012.
Euromonitor International's Mobile Phones in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Phones in South Korea
- Mobile Phones in Russia
- Mobile Phones in Indonesia
- Mobile Phones in Germany
- Mobile Phones in Brazil
- Mobile Phones in Turkey
- Mobile Phones in Japan
- Mobile Phones in Romania
- Mobile Phones in Ukraine
- Mobile Phones in Thailand