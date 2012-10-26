New Wireless market report from MindCommerce: "Mobile Security and Privacy in 3G & LTE: Strategies, Solutions and Market Forecast Analysis 2012-2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Overview:
This market has been initially driven by business concerns about protection of corporate assets and information. Mobile threats are becoming increasingly prolific as the mobile platform continues to gain popularity through the adoption of smart devices. As end-users and businesses come to rely on smartphones and tablets in their personal and business activities, they store valuable information that is attracting the attention of cybercriminals.
National mobile security markets in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region will experience the strongest growth. BRIC nations will also show signs of a burgeoning mobile security market as their populations increasingly adopt smart devices.
This research evaluates the mobile security and privacy ecosystem and vendor/solution analysis including several case studies. It analyzes current and anticipated security and privacy concerns and associated solutions. It identifies most likely and impactful mobile threats and related strategies for defense. The report provides market projection analysis on a global, regional, and country basis for 2012 through 2017.
This report also provide country-specific mobile security market analysis for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Russia, UK, and USA as well as regional analysis for the Middle East and Southeast Asia. It also includes analysis of the following network operator initiatives in mobile security/privacy: Airtel, AT&T, MTS, Orange, Saudi Telecom, Telefonica, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone.
Target Audience:
- Mobile/wireless service providers
- Mobile security and privacy vendors
- Mobile/wireless device manufacturers
- Mobile/wireless application developers
- Government and regulatory organizations
- Law enforcement including police and others
