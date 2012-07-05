New Market Study: "Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - 2nd Edition"

New Wireless market report from MindCommerce: "Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - 2nd Edition"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Mobile Value-added Service (VAS) applications represent a key aspect to the ongoing success of mobile network operators and everyone in the mobile communications value chain. With core services, such as bear voice and data communications becoming commodity offerings, wireless service providers are dependent on VAS applications to drive additional revenue and improved margins.
This research represents analysis of the mobile VAS markets, and applications. In addition, the report evaluates market opportunities for mobile VAS, markets, mobile commerce applications. It includes market opportunities and forecasting to 2016 for mobile VAS applications including worldwide mobile games markets and the potential revenues. Our research also identifies key issues and concerns such as security and privacy in mobile VAS and mobile commerce in particular. We evaluate global market dynamics through analysis of specific regions and countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Target Audience:
- Mobile device manufacturers
- Application stores/aggregators
- Mobile network operators and their partners
- Mobile VAS application development companies
- Mobile infrastructure and support service providers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Value Added Service (VAS): Markets, Applications, and Opportunities
- Mobile Applications and Widgets: Portable Applications on Mobile Platforms, Fifth Edition
- Mobile Social Commerce: Social Media + Mobile Commerce Creates Market Opportunities
- Mobile Commerce Solutions and Market Opportunities
- Mobile Commerce and Handsets: Identifying Opportunities and Market Potential
- Top Revenue Mobile Commerce Applications 2011-2016
- Top Telecom 2012: Trends, Business Issues, Technologies, and Applications
- Near Field Communication (NFC) Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016) by Products and Applications
- Mobile Commerce 2012
- Global Premium A2P (MT) and P2A (MO) SMS/MMS Messaging Market Size and Forecast, 2010 - 2015