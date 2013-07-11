New Market Study, "Monomer World - March 2013", Has Been Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Monomer World - March 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Global monomer prices showed a declining trend in March 2013, after remaining stable in February due to improving supply in various markets. Monomer prices in Asia declined sharply in the first half of the month, while in Europe prices declined sharply in the second half.
Scope
- Analyses monthly price trends in Asia, Europe and North America region
- Details significant developments in the monomer industry
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the pricing trend in monomer industry in Asia, Europe and North America region
- Formulate strategies based on recent changes in the monomer industry including plant and company updates
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Polyolefins World - March 2013
- Monomer World - February 2013
- Monomer World - January 2013
- Monomer World - March 2012
- Monomer World - December 2012
- Monomer World - January 2012
- New World Resource Corp. (NW) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for March 2013 in Pharmaceuticals
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis: March 2013- M&A and Investment Trends
- Monomer World - February 2012