Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "Morocco: High-speed Broadband Gives Fresh Impetus to Telecom Sector", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- 'Morocco: High-speed Broadband Gives Fresh Impetus to Telecom Sector,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Morocco's mobile and fixed telecommunications markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Moroccan market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends and main opportunities.
Key Findings
- Pyramid Research projects that the telecom services market in Morocco will expand to US$4.3bn by 2018, spurred by mobile and fixed broadband. -
The awaited introduction of LTE in 2015 will play an instrumental role in refreshing the revenue streams of the operators. Mobile data is expected to grow at an 8% CAGR from 2013 to 2018. -
Although declining, fixed and mobile voice will remain deep wells of revenue, contributing 67% of total market revenue in 2018. -
The expected entry of Inwi in the ADSL space will help make ADSL broadband more affordable while enhancing existing bundles with further innovative services. Over the long term, FTTH will gradually become a sizable revenue segment, especially if the ANRT issues guidelines on fiber infrastructure sharing. -
Attractive opportunities in the broadband space are available for operators, vendors and investors. Bringing enhanced ICT services to businesses, government agencies and others would further support Morocco's ITO and BPO activities while unlocking new revenue streams.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
"Morocco: High-speed Broadband Gives Fresh Impetus to Telecom Sector" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Morocco today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Morocco's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Morocco in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region. -
Economic, demographic and political context in Morocco. -
The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans and more. -
A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data markets. -
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Maroc Telecom, Meditel, Inwi
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