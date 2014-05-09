Recently published research from MarketLine, "Motorcycles: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Global Motorcycles industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global motorcycles market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global motorcycles market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key motorcycles market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global motorcycles market with five year forecasts
- Contains individual chapters on 8 major economies including: Europe, Asia-Pacific, the US, Germany, the UK, France and Japan.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The global motorcycles market had total revenues of $64,739.4m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% between 2009 and 2013.
Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.7% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 44.7 million units in 2013.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.1% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $82,970.0m by the end of 2018.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global motorcycles market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the global motorcycles market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global motorcycles market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global motorcycles market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Motorcycle Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Motorcycles: Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Car Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Automotive Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Motorcycles: North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Marine Freight: Global Industry Guide
- Banks: Global Industry Guide
- Machinery: Global Industry Guide
- Oral Hygiene: Global Industry Guide
- Global Construction Industry Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Construction Industry