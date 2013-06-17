New Market Study, "Mozambique Mining Report Q2 2013", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Mozambique Mining Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Mozambique will be one of the major growth stories in the global mining sector over the coming years as a combination of enormous coal reserves and sound business environment coalesce to provide rapid growth in output. We expect the value of the country's mining sector will reach US$735mn in 2017, from US$178mn in 2011. This growth supports our bullish view for the Mozambican economy and will see the mining sector rise from 1.5% of GDP in 2011 to 2.9% in 2017. Almost all of the country's coal production will be exported and thus the country will become a key driver of export growth in future, with India and China the main destinations. While the outlook for the sector is positive, concerns remain surrounding the capacity of the country's freight transport infrastructure to cope with the projected increase in mineral production over the next few years. Attempts to increase freight capacity have so far been met with considerable complications.
