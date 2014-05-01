New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Nappies/diapers/pants current retail value sales increased by 6% in 2013 to reach GTQ750 million. Guatemala has the lowest per capita consumption rate for nappies in Latin America. However, the penetration of very economically priced products is boosting growth in this area. Currently, these products are purchased occasionally since consumers usually leave their babies bare bottom or use cloth diapers. However, consumers are learning of the existence and convenience of these products and are...
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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