New Market Study, "Natura Cosmeticos: Latin American Cosmetics Giant", Has Been Published

Natura Cosmeticos develops, produces, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and hygiene products. Its direct sales model is based on a network of more than 1.4 million consultants. Natura is the leader in the CF&T market in Brazil, with a market share of 14.5% and high brand recognition. Currently, the company is emerging as a cosmetics giant in Latin America.
Highlights
In 2011, around 82.9% of Natura's sales force was located in Brazil, and 17.1% internationally, growing on average by a CAGR of 34.4% over 2006-11. Natura has been able to grow revenues in the 2006-11 period by 14.2%. In 2011, its brand penetration in Brazil reached 61.8%, meaning more than three fifths of households bought the company's products.
In 2012, Brazil is ranked 156th for the ease of paying taxes and 121st for the ease of starting a business. Only 1.1% of Brazilian GDP is spent on research and development, and the country ranks 58th in terms of innovation. The consumer fragrances and toiletries market in Brazil reached $43bn in 2011. The direct selling market is worth $12.3bn.
Your key questions answered
- What makes Natura the largest Latin American cosmetics maker? What are its revenues, competitors, and main markets?
- What is the size of the consumer fragrances and toiletries market in Brazil?
- How much does Brazil spend on research and development and innovation?
