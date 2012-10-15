New Energy market report from MarketLine: "Natural Gas Production - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Natural Gas Production - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Natural Gas Production industry. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the natural gas production industry and had a total market value of $111.1 billion in 2011.
India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 4.3% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the natural gas production industry, Russia is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $85.0 billion in 2011.
Russia is expected to lead the natural gas production industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $97.0 billion in 2016.
Market Definition
The natural gas industry covers all natural gas production. Values are calculated as volumes multiplied by the average annual wellhead price of gas. All currency conversions in this report were calculated using constant average annual 2011 exchange rates.
