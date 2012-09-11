New Energy research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Natural Gas Production - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Natural Gas Production industry in each of the North American Free Trade Agreement (United States, Canada, and Mexico) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The natural gas production industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $144.3 billion in 2011.
US was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of -7.8% over the 2007-11 period.
The US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $111.5 billion in 2011. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $26.4 and $6.4 billion, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the natural gas production industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $156.0 billion in 2016.
