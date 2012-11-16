New Market Study: "Non-Life Insurance in Japan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"

Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in Japan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- The Japanese non-life insurance segment is broadly divided into four categories: general third-party, motor property, marine and aviation, and transit. The segment is the second-largest segment in the Japanese insurance industry following life insurance. In a highly regulated market such as Japan, insurers are required to file and seek regulatory approval for their products from the FSA. The segment is large and complex with the three-leading firms, MS&AD Group, the NKSJ Group and the Tokio Marine Group, accounting for 90% share of the overall segment.
Key Highlights
- Despite a market share decline in written premium terms, motor insurance is expected to remain the dominant category of the Japanese non-life insurance segment.
- The Japanese non-life insurance segment is expected to grow due to the occurrence of natural disasters.
- In order to make the dispute resolution process simpler for users, the Japanese FSA introduced the ADR system in October 2010.
- The leading non-life insurance products sold in the Japanese non-life insurance segment include motor, fire, compulsory motor liability, and general liability insurance.
- Savings-type non-life insurance, which provides both security and savings are also available and returns money to the policyholder at maturity if no accidents occur during a specified period.
- The Japanese non-life insurance segment experienced consolidation during the review period, a situation which is expected to continue to a lesser degree over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Japan:
- It provides historical values for the Japanese non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Japanese non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for insurance products in Japan
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the Japanese non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Japan and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Japan and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Japanese non-life insurance market and each sector within it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Company, Nipponkoa Insurance, Fuji Fire and Marine Insurance Company
