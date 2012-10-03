New Market Study: "Non Life Insurance Policies and Premiums in Austria to 2016: Market Databook"

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Non Life Insurance Policies and Premiums in Austria to 2016: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non life insurance industry in Austria. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for policies and premiums in Austria. 'Non Life Insurance Policies and Premiums in Austria to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non life insurance industry in Austria. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Austrian non life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for policies and premiums in the non life insurance industry in Austria for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, premiums per capita, number of active policies and insurance penetration for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the non life insurance industry covering policies and premiums in Austria
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, premiums per capita, number of active policies and insurance penetration
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
