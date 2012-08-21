New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others" provides key market data on the North America Cardiovascular Devices market - Canada and United States. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgery, Electrophysiology, External Defibrillators, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices and Prosthetic Heart Valves. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Cardiovascular Devices market categories - Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgery, Electrophysiology, External Defibrillators, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices and Prosthetic Heart Valves.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Countries covered include Canada and United States.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the North America Cardiovascular Devices market..
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the North America Cardiovascular Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Thoratec Corporation, Sorin S.p.A., Philips Healthcare, Covidien plc, MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, GE Healthcare, Volcano Corporation, Opto Circuits India Limited, AngioDynamics, Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Welch Allyn Inc., Schiller AG, Teleflex Incorporated, OSI Systems, Inc., HeartWare International, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, Mortara Instrument, Inc., ABIOMED, Inc., LifeWatch AG, SynCardia Systems, Inc., Cardiac Science Corporation, Schiller AG, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, AGA Medical Holdings, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., NMT Medical, Inc. (Inactive), ev3 Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Biosensors International Group, Ltd.
