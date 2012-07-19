New Market Study: "North America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"

Fast Market Research recommends "North America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" from GlobalData, now available