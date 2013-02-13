New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture" provides key market data on the North America In Vitro Diagnostics market - Canada and United States. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Canada and United States.
- Market size and company share data for In Vitro Diagnostics market categories - Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the North America In Vitro Diagnostics market..
- Key players covered include Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Alere Inc. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the North America In Vitro Diagnostics competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Alere Inc., bioMerieux S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Gen-Probe Incorporated, DiaSorin S.p.A, Immucor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hologic, Inc., Cepheid, PerkinElmer, Inc., Grifols, S.A., ELITech Group, Life Technologies Corporation, Horiba, Ltd., Biomedica Diagnostics Inc., Diagnostica Stago, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc.
