New Market Study, "Norway Telecommunications Report Q3 2013", Has Been Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Norway's telecoms markets is one of the highest value markets in the world on a per capita basis, and furthermore it is one of the most technologically developed with high prevalence of wireless data services, smartphones and value-added services. This foundation makes it one of the strongest markets in the region, but operators are nonetheless facing some of the same pressures as their peers across Europe. The regulator, the NPT, has implemented cuts to mobile termination rates that continued into 2013 and have squeezed operator revenues - while the threat of consumer IP substitution also looms. The market therefore has a bright outlook but with a number of significant threats, if less amplified than in much of the rest of Europe.
Key Data
- Mobile subscription growth has tailed off, and turned negative with the net loss of 9,000 subscriptions in the first quarter of 2013.
- Despite the negative impact of cuts to mobile termination rates, monthly blended mobile ARPU came in above our estimate for Q412, resulting in an upward revision of our forecast.
- Norway stayed in fifth position in the Western Europe Risk/Reward Ratings Q3 2013, while continuing to score above the regional average in each of the categories measured by BMI.
Key Trends And Developments
The licensing of additional spectrum suitable for the development of wireless data services moved a step closer when in March 2013 the Ministry of Transport and Communications released conditions for the auction of frequencies in the 800MHz, 900MHz and 1,800MHz bands - enabling the regulator to begin preparations for the auction. The conditions from the Ministry will boost data service availability in rural areas that are underserved by wireline providers by requiring bidders to spend a minimum of NOK150mn on developing broadband services in areas that have no coverage, and operators will be required to provide mobile broadband services that are available to 98% of the population within five years of the concession being issued.
