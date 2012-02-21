New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- GlobalData's latest report, "Nuclear Condensate and Feed Water Pumps - Global Market Size, Pricing, Regional Analysis and Competitive Landscape to 2020" gives detailed information on the global nuclear condensate and feed water pumps market and provides historical and forecast data for the nuclear condensate and feed water pumps. The research analyzes trends in the global nuclear condensate and feed water pumps market and gives detailed analysis of the leading countries in the business.The growing demand for electricity and new emission abatement targets have led to the resurgence of nuclear power despite increased concerns about the safety of nuclear power after the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Most of the countries with significant nuclear power facilities are expanding their nuclear fleet, whilst another 30 countries are becoming emerging nuclear power countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- A brief overview of the nuclear condensate and feed water pumps market and the factors which impact the market.
- Countries covered include the US, Canada, France, Russia, Germany, Ukraine, the UK, Japan, South Korea, China and India.
- Historical and forecast data of the total demand for nuclear condensate and feed water pumps and their market values.
- Review of key market trends, drivers and restraints for the nuclear condensate and feed water pumps industry.
- Information on key players Clyde Union, Sulzer Pumps, Flowserve Corporation, KSB Pumps and Hitachi Plant Technologies Ltd.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the nuclear turbine generators market.
- Position yourself to gain maximum advantage from the nuclear turbine generator market's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structures, strategies and prospects.
