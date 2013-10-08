New Energy research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- The BRIC Nuclear Energy industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the BRIC nuclear energy market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC nuclear energy market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key nuclear energy market players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the nuclear energy industry and had a total market value of $12.2 billion in 2012. Brazil was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 15.2% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the nuclear energy industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $5.9 billion in 2012. This was followed by Russia, India and Brazil with a value of $3.0, $2.2, and $1.0 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the nuclear energy industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $22.6 billion in 2017, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $8.9, $4.1 and $2.9 billion, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the BRIC nuclear energy market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the BRIC nuclear energy market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC nuclear energy market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the BRIC nuclear energy market in relation to its regional counterparts?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nuclear Energy: Global Industry Guide
- Nuclear Energy - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Nuclear Energy - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Renewable Energy - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Nuclear Energy Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q1 2013
- Nuclear Energy Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q1 2013
- Nuclear Energy Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q1 2013
- Nuclear Energy Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q1 2013
- Gas Utilities - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Nuclear Energy Annual Deals Analysis: M&A and Investments Trends - 2012