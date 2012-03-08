New Energy market report from GBI Research: "Offshore Drilling Industry to 2016 - Rapidly Rising Demand for Hydrocarbons Expected to Boost Offshore Drilling in Ultra-Deepwater and Harsh-weather Environments"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Offshore Drilling Industry to 2016 - Rapidly Rising Demand for Hydrocarbons Expected to Boost Offshore Drilling in Ultra-Deepwater and Harsh-weather Environments". The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the global offshore drilling industry and highlights various concerns, key trends and challenges, along with major companies in the industry. The report provides forecasts for the offshore drilling industry to 2016. It also provides offshore drilling forecasts worldwide by individual region, and provides comprehensive statistics and key data such as break-up of the offshore drilling expenditure, by water depth. The report also provides in-depth statistics and details on the current offshore rig deployment scenario worldwide, by individual rig name, for every major rig type. The report also provides information on the major offshore drilling companies operating worldwide. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The production from offshore regions accounts for an increasing share of the total world oil and gas production. Offshore crude oil production accounts for around 30% or more of the total global crude oil production. Also, offshore natural gas production accounts for about a quarter of the total world natural gas production.
In the recent decade, the offshore crude oil industry has witnessed consistent growth in production. The global crude oil production from offshore resources is expected to increase in the near future, mainly due to an increase in offshore production from major offshore regions worldwide, such as deepwater US Gulf of Mexico, offshore Brazil, offshore Africa. offshore India, China and Australia, and also offshore regions in the European regions. In the past decade, offshore drilling activity has picked up pace worldwide, as an increased effort to meet energy needs.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Offshore Drilling Industry in Asia - Pacific to 2015 - New Discoveries Shifting the Focus to Emerging Economies
- Offshore Drilling Industry in the Americas to 2015 - New Deepwater Discoveries and Stringent Offshore Regulations Affecting the Future Industry Outlook
- The Future of the Offshore Drilling Industry to 2015 - Market Analysis, Capital Spend and Competitive Landscape
- Offshore Drilling Industry in Europe and Former Soviet Union (FSU) to 2015 - Increased Exploration in New Areas Sustaining the Growth
- Offshore Rig Construction Market to 2015 - Premium Jack-up Segment Witnessing High Growth Despite Massive Supplies During the Rig Construction Boom
- Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill - A Catalyst for Developing Stringent Offshore Safety Policies and a Game Changer for the Offshore Oil Industry and BP Plc
- Offshore Rig Construction Market to 2015 and Current Rig Deployment Scenario - Acquisition of Rivals a Prominent Strategic Option
- Drilling for Offshore Oil and Gas - Global
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Offshore Oil and Gas in Europe - Production, Drilling, Rig Activity and Expenditure