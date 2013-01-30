New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Companies - Profile and Project Overview"
Summary
"Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Companies - Profile and Project Overview" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of major offshore wind turbine installation vessel companies. The report profiles twelve major vessel companies operating in the offshore wind turbine installation market. Companies profiled in the report include A2SEA A/S, MPI-Offshore Limited, Seajacks International Ltd., GeoSea NV, Swire Blue Ocean A/S, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier AS, Van Oord nv, Jack-Up Barge B.V., BARD Engineering GmbH, Gaoh Offshore Limited, Workfox B.V. and HGO InfraSea Solutions GmbH & Co. KG. Company profile section covers details such as overview, company history, ownership, key employees, track record and future projects.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Profiles of major offshore wind turbine installation companies.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Obtain up to date company information.
- Access company's postioning in the market.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: A2SEA A/S, MPI-Offshore Limited, Seajacks International Ltd., GeoSea NV, Swire Blue Ocean A/S, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier AS, Van Oord nv, Jack-Up Barge B.V., BARD Engineering GmbH, Gaoh Offshore Limited, Workfox B.V., HGO InfraSea Solutions GmBH & Co. KG
