New Energy market report from GBI Research: "Oil and Gas Enhanced Production Services Industry to 2016 - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Driving E&P Activity in Depleting Hydrocarbon Reservoirs"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Oil and Gas Enhanced Production Services Industry to 2016 - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Driving E&P Activity in Depleting Hydrocarbon Reservoirs". The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the oil and gas enhanced production services market worldwide and highlights the various concerns, key trends, along with major upstream deals in the upstream exploration and production sector. The report provides forecasts for the oil and gas enhanced production services industry to 2016. The report also provides segmental forecasts of the oil and gas enhanced production services industry by segment type and mentions the technology overview of each segment. Profiles of major oilfield services companies providing enhanced production services are also provided. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Overview, significance, and key sub-segments of the global oil and gas enhanced production services industry to 2016, viz. artificial lift services, directional drilling services, coiled tubing services, enhanced oil recovery services, sand control services, solids control services, pressure pumping services, well servicing, logging-while-drilling services, and measurement-while-drilling services
- Analysis of the historical trends and forecasts to 2016 for the global oil and gas enhanced production services sector
- Historical data and segmental forecasts of oil and gas enhanced production services expenditure, by sub-segment, for the period 2000 to 2016, with major trends, and key players at a global level, for every sub-segment
- Major deals (M&As) with regards to the oilfield services industry, for the period 2004 to 2011, by region, and by value
- Provides information on profiles of major oil and gas enhanced production service providers, such as Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, and Weatherford.
- Analysis of major trends for the enhanced production services industry.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop an overview of the major business operations with regard to the enhanced production techniques used by the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide, and also get in-depth insights with regard to the activity in terms of the global expenditure by every major enhanced production technique. Information on the major deals in the oilfield service industry and the rationale behind their expected success thereby impacting the enhanced oil and gas production technique.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aker Qserv Ltd., Baker Hughes, BJ Services, Cameron International Corporation, Chevron, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Halliburton, MI-SWACO, National OilWell Varco, Schlumberger, Weatherford
