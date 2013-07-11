Recently published research from GlobalData, "Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) in the Barents Sea - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Production Forecasts to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- "Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) in the Barents Sea - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Production Forecasts to 2020", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, which analyzes the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry in the Barents Sea. The report provides an overview of the E&P industry in the Barents Sea. The report also provides information on the fiscal environment, exploration, production, discoveries and major companies in the Norwegian and Russian parts of the Barents Sea. The report is compiled by using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report provides information on exploration and production in the Barents Sea, including major companies and the key trends and issues. The report primarily focuses on -
- Overview of oil and gas exploration and production in the Barents Sea
- Drivers and challenges for the oil and gas industry in the Barents Sea
- Mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and asset transactions involving assets or companies with operations in the Barents Sea during the period 2008 to February 2013
- Oil and gas exploration, discoveries, production and major companies operating in the Norwegian Barents Sea
- Oil and gas exploration, discoveries, production and major companies operating in the Russian Barents Sea
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance your decision making in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the oil and gas E&P market in the Barents Sea
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the oil and gas industry in the Barents Sea
- Understand competitive landscape of major companies operating in the Barents Sea.
- Take prompt and effective business decisions supported by well researched information and analysis of the emerging exploration and production area, the Barents Sea.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Oil & Gas Exploration and Production in the Caspian Region, 2013 - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2020
- Oil and Gas Exploration and Production in the North Sea - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2020
- Global Top 10 Emerging Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Markets - Market Analysis, Investment Scenario and Production Forecasts to 2020
- Deep Offshore Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) in West Africa - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2020
- Offshore Exploration and Production (E&P) in Asia-Pacific - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2020
- Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) in Colombia - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2020
- Gulf of Mexico Deepwater - Market Analysis, Industry Developments, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2020
- Norwegian Energy Company ASA Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- AWE Limited Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- Talisman Energy Inc. Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report