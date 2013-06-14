New Market Study, "Oman Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- BMI View: Rising household incomes offer potential for strong growth in consumer electronics demand as consumers look to get their hands on the latest devices. Flat-screen TVs and smartphones will drive volume sales, with the replacement cycle for mobile handsets comparatively shorter than other segments.
Nevertheless, the rising price of smartphones means new devices are bought slightly less often, although the value of the market continues to increase. Downside potential to our outlook is the impact of credit tightening and the regional property slump, which may see some slowdown in the rate of sales.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$222mn in 2013 to US$261mn by 2017. Short-term increase in sales due to Windows 8 release, but long-term growth expected to slow considerably.
AV sales: US$345mn in 2013 to US$446mn in 2017, remaining the largest segment of the market. Flatscreen TVs will encourage strong growth, as consumers move to access more content.
Handset sales: Smartphone sales will drive the market up from US$222mn in 2013 to US$282mn in 2017. While mobile handsets usually have higher replacement rates the higher cost of smartphones will reduce this somewhat.
Risk/Reward Rating
Oman's score was 46.1 out of 100.0, with a relatively small market offsetting its relatively high Country Risk score. Oman was eighth in our latest RRR table, but due to the relative affluence of Omani consumers this will remain a valuable regional market for vendors.
Key Trends & Developments
Tablets are enjoying a boom in Oman. Despite originally being viewed as a consumer device, they are now being adopted increasingly in the enterprise segment. Tablets are generally significantly more expensive than smartphones, but prices will continue to fall. They are therefore an important growth area in 2013. Meanwhile, vendors are also heavily promoting the concept of ultrabooks.
In Oman, TV sets account for more than half of all AV revenue. Flat-screen TV sets will be the main driver of AV category sales growth over the forecast period as consumers upgrade and trade their old models for digital. The market's development should be boosted after planned moves by the GCC to encourage a migration from analogue to digital TV broadcasting.
