New Market Study on Global Operating Tables Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Operating Tables market to grow at a CAGR of 3.95 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in complex surgical procedures. The Global Operating Tables market has also been witnessing an increase in medical tourism. However, increasing budgetary constraints could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Operating Tables Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Operating Tables market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Getinge AB, Streis Corp., TRUMPF Medical Systems, Skytron Corp., and BERCHTOLD Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Denyers International Pty Ltd., Eschmann Equipment, Mizuho Ikakogyo Co., Stille AB, Medifa, and Image Diagnostics Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



