New Market Study on Innovation in Payment Systems - the Emergence of Contactless Cards and Payments

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- The report provides market analysis, information and insights into contactless card payments including:



- Current and forecast analysis of the contactless cards market, including previous and future market growth

- Comprehensive analysis of the industry’s market attractiveness and future growth areas

- Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the global contactless payments industry

- Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted by key players globally in order to increase the volume of contactless payments

- Comprehensive analysis of contactless payments through cards and mobile handsets

- Key challenges facing the contactless payments market in various regions of the world and profiles of key players in the industry



To Buy The Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/innovation-in-payment-systems-the-emergence-of-contactless-cards-and-payments



Summary



Contactless payments are being promoted by payment providers without necessarily being demanded by consumers. Aimed at displacing cash, which is generally disliked by merchants and financial institutions due to the costs of handling it (including security), contactless payments face strong competition from increasingly popular Chip and PIN debit card payments.



Although contactless cards are the short-term future for low-value payments, they will over time converge with mobile handsets. Innovators such as Google and Apple have already launched NFC-enabled devices, and other mobile handset manufacturers will follow when acceptance of contactless mobile payments broadens. Many of the trials underway in various countries have been instigated by Visa and MasterCard.



Mainly located in large conurbations, Visa payWave and MasterCard PayPass adhere to international standards, and both schemes are open loop, meaning that cards can be used in a wide range of retail outlets, and not just for payment for public transport or where proprietary readers are installed. Much of the trial activity is taking place in Europe, seen as the next region for growth in contactless payments. UK card providers have been the most proactive in the region in terms of card issuance, with over 19.6 million contactless cards in circulation at the start of 2012.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the contactless payments industry across the world

It provides current values and forecast analysis of contactless payments market size for 2012 and 2017

It details the different infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting the contactless payments market globally

It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry

It details the marketing strategies used by various key players, including banks and card issuers across the world

It provides case studies of contactless payments systems in various countries



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165024



Reasons To Buy



- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the contactless payments market

- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the ontactless payment market in various regions of the world

- Assess the competitive dynamics in the global contactless payments market

- Gain insights into the marketing strategies adopted by key players globally in order to increase the volume of contactless payments

- Gain insights into key regulations governing the contactless payments market all over the world



Related Reports:



2020 Foresight - Bancassurance



The report provides market analysis, information and insights into bancassurance:



- Global snapshot of the bancassurance concept in the insurance industry and its market share in various regions across the world

- Comprehensive analysis of the industry’s market attractiveness and future growth areas

- Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing bancassurance in the insurance industry

- Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted for selling life, non-life and personal accident and health insurance products through the bancassurance distribution channel



Assessing Solvency II - Challenges and Opportunities for the Insurance Industry



The report provides market analysis, information and insights into the upcoming Solvency II regulations for the insurance industry in Europe, including:



- Comprehensive analysis of the Solvency II framework including its key pillars and regulatory evolution

- Analysis of the implications of Solvency II including impact assessment on various segments of the insurance industry and products

- Comprehensive analysis of risks and challenges for different assets

- Detailed analysis of the opportunities along with some of the key recommendations

- Assessment of the readiness of organizations in different countries in Europe and the regional risks and challenges

- Regional analysis of key regions outside Europe for assessing the impact of Solvency II regulations on existing regulations in those regions