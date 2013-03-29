New Market Study on Mobile Edugame Market in North America 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Mobile Edugame market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 17.22 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing development initiatives of enterprises. The Mobile Edugame market in North America has also been witnessing an increasing focus on health. However, maintaining high growth levels could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Mobile Edugame Market in North America 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the North America region; it covers the Mobile Edugame market in North America landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Glu Mobile Inc., InViVo Communications Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., and Nintendo Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., HealthTap Inc., Posit Science Corp., Dakim Inc., CogniFit Ltd., Scientific Learning Corp., and Vivity Labs Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



