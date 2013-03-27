New Market Study on the Insurance Industry in Puerto Rico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the insurance industry in Puerto Rico, including:



The Puerto Rican insurance industrys growth prospects by insurance segments and categories

The competitive landscape in the Puerto Rican insurance industry

The current trends and drivers of the Puerto Rico insurance industry

The challenges facing the Puerto Rico insurance industry

The regulatory framework of the Puerto Rico insurance industry



Summary



The Puerto Rican economy contracted during 20072011 due to a decline in exports, the global financial crisis, falling investment in construction, and a significant decline in government spending. However, the countrys insurance industry posted positive growth during the review period, driven by the governments healthcare reforms, implementation of the Medicare program and compulsory third-party motor insurance.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Puerto Rico:



It provides historical values for the Puerto Rican insurance industry for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Puerto Rican insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It profiles the top insurance companies in Puerto Rico and outlines the key regulations affecting them



