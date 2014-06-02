New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The market grew by a CAGR of 8% over 2007-2012 to reach a value of SR1.2 billion by 2012. This industry in Saudi Arabia is quite small and foreign suppliers satisfy most of the demand with import penetration standing at 89% in 2012. The industry is fragmented with the two largest companies representing approximately one-tenth of total production. Efforts to improve road safety are likely to increase demand for optical equipment for traffic surveillance cameras. The industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period, driven by increasing awareness of eyesight problems.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Optical Instruments and Photographic Equipment in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 332. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Optical Instruments and Photographic Equipment in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 332 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Optical Telescopes, Other Photographic Equipment, Photographic and Cinematographic Equipment, Spectacles and Goggles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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