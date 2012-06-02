Recently published research from GBI Research, "Orphan Disease Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Improved Understanding of Rare Diseases' Heterogeneity and Novel New Clinical Trial Designs to Foster Innovation", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Orphan Disease Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Improved Understanding of Rare Diseases' Heterogeneity and Novel New Clinical Trial Designs to Foster Innovation", which provides insights into the orphan disease therapeutics market until 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of Fabry, Pompe, Mucopolysaccharidosis VI, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Huntington's Disease and Ovarian cancer. The report examines the global orphan diseases therapeutics treatment usage patterns. It includes the geographical distribution of Fabry, Pompe, Mucopolysaccharidosis VI, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Huntington's Disease and Ovarian cancer markets across the US, the top five countries of Europe and in Japan. The report provides competitive benchmarking for the leading companies and also analyzes the mergers, acquisitions and licensing agreements that shape the global markets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
GBI Research's analysis shows that the overall global orphan disease therapeutics market is expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from $2.3 billion 2010 to $6 billion in 2018 in the US, the top five countries of Europe and Japan. Increasing awareness of the disease and drugs among patients and physicians, patent protection and exclusivity of Nplate and Promacta for ITP market, anticipated launch of new molecules such as ACR-16, AMR-101 and HD-02 for the treatment of HD and the approval of Avastin for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer in Europe will drive the global orphan disease therapeutics market in the forecast period.
Scope
- Annualized market data for the orphan diseases therapeutics market from 2004 to 2010, forecast forward to 2018.
- Analysis of the leading therapeutic segments. These include Fabry Disease, Pompe Disease and Mucopolysaccharidosis VI, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Huntington's disease and Ovarian Cancer.
- Analysis of the orphan diseases therapeutics market in the leading geographies of the world, which include the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan
- Market characterization of the orphan diseases therapeutics market including market size, annual cost of therapy, and treatment usage patterns
- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market
- Coverage of pipeline molecules in various phases of drug development
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Genzyme/Sanofi, Shire, BioMarin
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Orphan Diseases - Patient Numbers in Ovarian Cancer Trials Exceed Other Orphan Diseases in Oncology
- Endpoints - Clinical Trials in Orphan Diseases - Highest Number of Terminated Trials Focused on Mulitiple Myeloma
- Orphan Diseases Therapeutics in Oncology to 2018 - Strongly Diversified Developmental Pipelines Indicate Long-Term Growth Potential despite Moderate Scope of Current Late Stage Molecules
- Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ISIS) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Celgene Corporation (CELG) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Periodontal Disease Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ALNY) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Human Genome Sciences, Inc. (HGSI) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile