Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Orphan Diseases Therapeutics in Oncology to 2018 - Strongly Diversified Developmental Pipelines Indicate Long-Term Growth Potential despite Moderate Scope of Current Late Stage Molecules", which provides insights into the Oncology orphan disease therapeutics market until 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia as well as Hodgkin lymphoma in the last seven years as well as throughout the forecast period until 2018. The report examines the global orphan diseases therapeutics in Oncology usage patterns. It includes the geographical distribution of pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia and Hodgkin lymphoma markets across the US, the top five European countries and in Japan. The report also includes insights into the orphan diseases therapeutics in Oncology Research and Development (R&D) product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, including major players in the Oncology orphan disease therapeutics market. Finally, the report includes an analysis of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) as well as co-development and licensing deals that took place in the orphan diseases therapeutics in Oncology market in the last seven years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
GBI Research's analysis shows that the overall global Oncology orphan disease market is expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from $4.9 billion 2010 to $6.4 billion in 2018 in the US, the top five European countries and Japan. This growth follows a higher CAGR of 7.4% between 2004 and 2010. Although the aggregate market revenues have been and are expected to grow consistently between 2004 and 2018, the individual therapeutic markets for the orphan cancer indications exhibit much more differentiated and diversified dynamics. The therapeutic market for pancreatic cancer is expected to decline substantially, but to recover towards the end of the forecast period. The ovarian cancer and multiple myeloma therapeutic markets are expected to grow at a very moderate CAGR over the forecast period due to important patent expiries in the multiple myeloma market. The acute myeloid leukemia and Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutic markets are expected to grow at significant and very high CAGRs in the forecast period, respectively. Similarly differentiated dynamics have been identified in the annual costs of therapy in these therapeutic markets.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Celgene Corporation, Genentech, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Orphan Disease Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Improved Understanding of Rare Diseases' Heterogeneity and Novel New Clinical Trial Designs to Foster Innovation
- Comparative Analysis of Late Stage Pipeline Molecules in Major Indications - Oncology Pipeline Leads with Most Promising Molecules in Late Stage Development
- Orphan Disease Therapeutics in Genetic Disorders to 2018 - Emerging Agents in Cystic Fibrosis Offer Strong Opportunities for Investment and Licensing Activity
- Oncology Therapeutics Market to 2017 - High Unmet Need in the Management and Treatment of Metastatic Cancers to Drive Drug Development
- Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (CTIC) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Arthritis Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Novel Oral JAK Inhibitors and Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARD) Will Drive Continued Growth Across Key Indications
- GPCRs in Drug Discovery - Efforts to De-Orphanize Novel GPCR Targets are Increasing
- Early Stage Drug Discovery in Disease Segments - Innovation Focuses on Stem Cell Therapies and Gene Therapies
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Orphan Diseases - Patient Numbers in Ovarian Cancer Trials Exceed Other Orphan Diseases in Oncology
- Men's Health Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Availability of Generic Sildenafil from 2012 to Restrain Market Growth