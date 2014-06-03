New Business market report from Euromonitor International: "Other Business Services in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Saudi Arabian market of other business services grows 34% over 2007-2012 to reach SR2.7 billion, stimulated by government efforts to diversify oil-based economy. Value of other business services provided to Saudis by foreign firms increases 24% over 2007-2012, with such services accounting for 27% of market size at end of review period. Value of local industry expands 38% over review period to reach SR2.0 billion in 2012. Fashion, graphic design and other business activities form by far most lucrative category, generating 89% of total earnings in 2012. Profits rise 55% over review period to SR922 million in 2012, profitability expands five percentage points to 46%. Industry's turnover expected to grow 53% over forecast period to reach SR3.1 billion in 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Other Business Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7499. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Other Business Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7499 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Call Centres, Fashion, Graphic Design and Other Business Activities, Secretarial and Translation Services.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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