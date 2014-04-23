Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Other Pet Food in Chile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Other pet food continued to perform well in 2012, with total volume and current value growth rates surpassing those recorded the previous year for the second year in a row. This improvement was underpinned by robust growth in the other pet population, with busier lifestyles and rising urbanisation encouraging more and more Chileans to keep birds, fish, small mammals and other pets that required less space and were easier to care for than dogs and cats. New launches and improvements in...
Euromonitor International's Other Pet Food in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bird Food, Fish Food, Small Mammal/Reptile Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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