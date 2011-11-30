Fast Market Research recommends "Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P) - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- GlobalData's new report, "Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P) - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017" provides key data, information and analysis on the global pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemakers markets. The report provides the market landscape, competitive landscape and market trend information on the pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemakers markets. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market and key analytical content on the market's dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Brazil.
- Key segments covered include dual chamber and single chamber pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemakers.
- Annualized market revenues data from 2003 to 2010, forecast to 2017 and company share data for 2010.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints within the pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical, BIOTRONIK and Sorin Group.
How this report will help you:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemakers market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers market and the factors shaping it.
