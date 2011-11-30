New Market Study: "Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P) - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017"

Fast Market Research recommends "Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P) - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017" from GlobalData, now available