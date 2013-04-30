New Market Study, "Packaged Food in Costa Rica", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Packaged Food in Costa Rica" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Packaged food's growth rates in current value terms continued to be stable in 2012, benefiting from the overall macroeconomic situation with lower exchange and inflation rates than in previous years. Most producers only made slight variations to their pricing strategies as they had to defend their market participation from increasing levels of competition. Nevertheless, the sales of most packaged food products continue having a solid recovery from the last economic downturn in 2009-2010 with...
Euromonitor International's Packaged Food in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Frozen Processed Food in Costa Rica
- Dried Processed Food in Costa Rica
- Canned/Preserved Food in Costa Rica
- Baby Food in Costa Rica
- Noodles in Costa Rica
- Chilled Processed Food in Costa Rica
- Oils and Fats in Costa Rica
- Ready Meals in Costa Rica
- Chocolate Confectionery in Costa Rica
- Cheese in Costa Rica