Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- The packaging industry in Thailand registered strong growth during the review period growing with a CAGR of 8.21%, supported by both growing food exports and the entry of major industry competitors into the domestic market. The food and beverages sector remains the key growth driver of the domestic packaging industry and is supported by export demand and easy access to raw materials. Over the forecast period, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.41% to reach a value of US$11.1 billion in 2016. The estimated growth rate for the industry over the forecast period is significantly lower than the growth rate achieved in the review period. The slow growth in the demand for packaging products is expected to reduce revenue growth, and hence the financial performance, of Thai packaging companies.
Key Highlights
- The food and beverage industry in Thailand is registering heavy demand for active and smart packaging.
- In terms of end-user markets, the food and beverage industry accounts for nearly 76% of the packaging market, while the pharmaceutical sector represents 10%.
- The government has adopted a series of national standards relating to food packaging and labeling, designed to meet international standards.
- The competitive landscape of the Thai packaging industry varies significantly across different packaging material categories.
- The packaging industry in Thailand also faces high levels of competition from the exports of neighboring Asian countries.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the packaging industry in Thailand
- It provides historical values for Thailand's packaging industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Thailand's packaging industry, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It details the different macroeconomic factors affecting the packaging industry in Thailand
- It covers an exhaustive summary on the key trends and drivers affecting the end-user markets in packaging
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Thailand for the packaging industry
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry
