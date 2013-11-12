New Market Study, "Pakistan Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report", Has Been Published

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Pakistan Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- "Pakistan Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report", GlobalData's latest release, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Pakistan's upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual frameworks under which firms operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state's take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Pakistan's upstream oil and gas investment climate.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Pakistan
- Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry
- Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production
- Explanation of production sharing mechanisms in offshore Production Sharing Agreements
- Detail on the Concession Agreements offered for onshore regions
- Description of windfall tax mechanisms
- Assessment of the current fiscal regime's attractiveness to investors
- Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Pakistan
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the complex regulations and contractual requirements applicable to Pakistan's upstream oil and gas sector
- Evaluate factors determining profit levels in the industry
- Identify potential regulatory issues facing investors in the country's upstream sector
- Utilize considered insight on future trends to inform decision-making
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