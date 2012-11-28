Recently published research from GBI Research, "Parenteral Nutrition Market to 2018 - Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases such as Cancer, AIDS and Gastrointestinal (GI) Disorders, and Increased Use of Specialty Drugs Drive Growth", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Parenteral Nutrition Market to 2018 - Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases such as Cancer, AIDS and Gastrointestinal (GI) Disorders, and Increased Use of Specialty Drugs Drive Growth". It provides in-depth analysis of the market size and drivers and barriers that affect the PN market. The report analyzes the markets for parenteral nutrition in the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. Sales value is forecast until 2018 for key geographies. Further, the report provides competitive benchmarking for the leading companies and analyzes the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and licensing agreements that shape the global markets.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The PN market is rapidly growing with the increasing incidence of diseases such as cancer, AIDS and GI disorders including short bowel syndrome, ischemic bowel disease, pseudo obstruction and Crohn's disease. The other major factor driving growth of the PN market is an increase in the elderly population in the developed countries. In 2011, the global PN market was estimated to be worth $2.9 billion, representing a CAGR of 6.3% between 2004 and 2011. The US market, with sales worth $1,476m in 2011, accounted for 50.7% of the total PN market. The market in the top five countries in Europe was estimated to be $1,275m, the second largest PN market, and to have grown at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2004 and 2011. The PN market in Japan registered a share of 5.4% of the total PN market, accounting for $157m sales value in 2011.
By 2018, the PN market is forecast to be worth $4,861m, representing a CAGR of 7.6% between 2011 and 2018. The US is expected to remain the largest segment in the PN market with $2,492m of sales in 2018. The PN market in the top five countries in Europe will be the second largest segment with $2,104m in revenues in 2018. Japan, which was the smallest segment in 2011, is expected to register sales value of $265m in 2018, indicating a CAGR of 7.8% between 2011 and 2018. The PN market M&A landscape demonstrated a fairly moderate level of activity between 2004 and 2010, with seven major acquisition deals signed during the time period.
Scope
- Annualized market data for the PN market from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward to 2018.
- Analysis of the PN market in the leading geographies of the world, which include the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and Japan.
- Market segmentation of the PN market which includes the amino acid, lipids, carbohydrates and additives market in the leading geographies.
- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hospira, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc., Terumo Corporation
